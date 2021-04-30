Gov. Ivey and ADOC file to dismiss lawsuit that looks to block new prison lease project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit that looks to block the governor’s plan to lease and operate two new men’s prisons.

In a statement, the ADOC said, “The lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to impede the state’s forward progress in addressing critical infrastructure needs, improving its correctional system, and building a more rehabilitative, therapeutic environment for Alabama’s population of incarcerated people.”

Attorney Kenny Mendelson filed the lawsuit on behalf of four plaintiffs, including Republican State Aduitor Jim Ziegler and Democratic State Representative John Rogers of Birmingham.

The claim the leases violate state law.

In February, the governor agreed to lease two prisons in Elmore and Escambia Counties as a partial solution to the state’s troubled correction system. The two 30-year lease contracts are with separate entities of CoreCivic, one of the nation’s largest private prison companies.

The lawsuit asks the court to block the paln.

Adoc said the suit is rooted in baseless allegations and failed interpretations of state law.