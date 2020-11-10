Got documents to shred? Do it for free this Friday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If your shred pile is overflowing, make a note to stop by the Jones Valley branch of Trustmark this Friday, November 13.

You can save yourself the hassle and mess of trying to shred those documents yourself, while being assured they are property destroyed.

Trustmark is partnering with Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world, to offer complimentary, secure document destruction from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Paper clips, staples and binders are no problem, although participants are asked to limit the amount shredded to three large trash bags or boxes per person.

When dropping off, just stay in your car and a representative will retrieve your documents from the trunk or cargo area, while practicing social distancing.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you can also get a socially-distant selfie with Sprocket. As an official partner of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the team’s mascot will be on site, taking pictures and helping distribute Trustmark and Trash Panda swag.

The Jones Valley branch of Trustmark is located at 2021 Cecil Ashburn Drive in Huntsville.