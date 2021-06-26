Goose Pond Colony to host 39th annual Fourth of July celebration

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The oldest annual Fourth of July celebration in North Alabama is returning for its 39th year.

Goose Pond Colony Resort will host its yearly Independence Day bash on Sunday, July 4, beginning at 6 p.m. with live music and fireworks at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Local vendors will provide food and drinks, while beer will be available for purchase at the amphitheater. No outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed inside the amphitheater’s perimeter fence. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

“What better way to celebrate our freedom than through music, family activities, and our spectacular fireworks show – all on the beautiful banks of the Tennessee River,” said Lyle Sosebee, general manager of the Goose Pond Colony Resort.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes the Jess Goggans Band and Daniel Smith.

For more information about Goose Pond Colony Resort, visit www.goosepond.org.