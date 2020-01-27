Google Drive is down, thousands of users report

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Around noon Monday Central Time, Google Drive appeared to be having an issue preventing thousands of users from accessing their documents.

According to DownDetector.com, almost 20,000 people had reported issues with the app or the website by 12:25 p.m.

Some users reported seeing an error about Google’s systems “detecting unusual traffic from your computer.”

Google has not posted anything yet about what could be causing the outage. This story will be updated with more information once it’s available.