Google announces grant for creation of Scottsboro rural workforce support group

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Google announced Wednesday it will be providing a $50,000 grant to form a Rural Local Initiatives Support Corporation group in Scottsboro, Ala.

The group will seek to identify and train a diverse workforce, focusing on historically underrepresented populations, in the state’s northern counties.

They will form the Rural LISC Alabama chapter, and be known as the Google Alabama Rural Works P3 Cohort.

Google already has a large presence in North Alabama since announcing in 2015 that it would build a $600 million data center in Jackson County, the first of its kind in the state.

Since 2017, Google has granted more than half a million dollars to organizations and sponsorships in Jackson County and throughout North Alabama.

Google gives out grant funding as part of its Global Data Center Rise program which supports programs, organizations and nonprofits who lead the way to representing and training up underrepresented groups in their area.

“We recognize the hurdles so many Alabamians, like countless others across the nation, face

and want to be part of the solution to ensure they are provided access to workforce training that

will move them and their communities forward,” said Yolanda Washington, GDC Program

Manager – Talent Pipeline.

Based in Jackson County, the Google Alabama Rural Works P3 Cohort will use Northeast Alabama

Community College as a hub for delivering short-term career technical tracks that complement

Google’s workforce needs.

Potential training tracks include Certified Production Technician, Engineering Technician, Industrial Systems Technology, and more.

The institution will provide social services and educational support to assist minority populations into in-demand careers.

“This grant underscores Google’s commitment to investing in the innovation of rural communities to build the workforce of the future,” said Caitlin Cain, LISC Vice President and Rural Director.