Goodyear addresses ‘misconceptions’ after Trump’s tweet on alleged ‘MAGA’ hat ban

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio-based Goodyear is responding to posts on social media and even calls from President Donald Trump not to buy its tires.

The President posted on his verified Twitter account Wednesday morning that the company has a ban on “Make America Great Again” hats.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

“Get better tires for far less!” Trump said. “This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now.”

It started with slides allegedly from a training program that were widely circulated on social media.

“The visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class. To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

The company said it asks employees not to engage in any kind of political campaigning in the workplace, in order to create an inclusive and respectful environment.

It went on to express support for both equality and law enforcement.

“We have heard from some of you that believe Goodyear is anti-police after reacting to the visual. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan also weighed in on the controversy, saying, “Goodyear has believed in this community for generations, investing in the power, tenacity and honest people of the heartland, which is more than we can say for this president.”

Goodyear has believed in this community for generations, investing in the power, tenacity and honest people of the heartland, which is more than we can say for this president. #WeStandWithGoodyear pic.twitter.com/0bM8Xax018 — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) August 19, 2020

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company was founded in 1898 in Akron, Ohio, and now employs about 63,000 people. It manufactures tires for cars, commercial trucks and planes. It’s also the exclusive tire provider of NASCAR.