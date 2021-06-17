Goodall Homes acquires Huntsville-based Legacy Homes of Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Thursday, Goodall Homes® announced the acquisition of Legacy Homes of Alabama, the largest private home builder in the Huntsville area.

The acquisition formally took place on May 14, 2021.

“The Legacy Homes team is thrilled to be a part of the Goodall family and looks forward to continuing our commitment to excellence with a group that values culture, character, and integrity,” said Legacy Homes Division President Jeff Korotky.

Goodall Homes® is a subsidiary of Clayton Properties Group®, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

“We are elated to welcome the Legacy Homes Team to the Goodall Homes Family with open arms,” said Bob Goodall, President of Goodall Homes. “Our combined dedication to quality and customer care will provide wonderful new home options for the dynamic and thriving city of Huntsville.”

Legacy Homes of Alabama was founded in 2013 and has built over 1,500 homes with over 400 more planned in 2021. For the last five years, it has been named the 2020 Best in Business recipient for North Alabama.