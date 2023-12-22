If you’re heading out on the road Friday night, conditions look great, with dry weather expected, light winds and temperatures well above freezing. Traveling by air, there shouldn’t be any weather delays at the major airports near us like Atlanta or Birmingham on Saturday.

Saturday morning will bring temperatures in the upper 30s with highs in the mid-60s across the valley. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds during the day Saturday with light winds out of the south, southeast. There could be a few showers in Middle Tennessee if you’re traveling there.

On Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky and mild weather. Temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 40s with highs in the mid-60s across our area. Rain will hold off through the daylight hours. Showers will develop and move in from the southwest Sunday night. If you’re planning on traveling by car on Sunday, there will be some showers and storms around Mobile and plan on the rain building for most of central and northern Alabama Sunday night.

Across the Tennessee Valley, the wind will pick up Sunday, with gusts around 20-25 mph. The winds will further strengthen Sunday night into Monday, with occasional gusts around 35 mph. Isolated higher gusts of 40 mph will be possible.

Rain could be steady at times on Christmas Day and lead to ponding and/or localized flooding. Take it easy on the roads! Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches with isolated higher totals of one inch will be possible through Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday could bring some isolated storms.