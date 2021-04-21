Good Samaritans help Marshall County deputy with struggling suspect

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A Georgia man is facing in charges in Marshall County after struggling with a sheriff’s deputy.

Salomon Andres Ramirez, of Blue Ridge, Ga., was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who responded to a suspicious vehicle call, the sheriff’s office said.

Lt. Willie Orr arrived at the call on Bonds Road in Guntersville and got into a scuffle with Ramirez while trying to identify him, authorities said. Orr used his Taser but it had not effect, the sheriff’s office said.

Two bystanders were able to help Orr get handcuffs on Ramirez, according to the sheriff’s office.

After he was in custody, the sheriff’s office said it was determined that Ramirez’s vehicle had been reported stolen in Michigan.

Ramirez was charged with receiving stolen property, using a false identity, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

He was jailed on $30,000 bond.