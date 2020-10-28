Good Samaritan saves kitten frozen to truck tire in Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 5-week-old kitten frozen to a tire on a semitrailer was rescued Monday by a good Samaritan who is now interested in adopting her.

The Dumb Friends League, a Denver-based animal shelter, said the kitten was found at a tire shop hanging off the side of a tire with her paws and tail frozen to the metal surface.

“Without intervention from the compassionate stranger, it is unlikely this kitten would have survived the night,” said shelter officials.

According to the shelter, the good Samaritan, who was not identified, said he climbed under the semitrailer and gently warmed the kitten’s paws and tail by splashing warm water on the areas stuck to the tire.

He said it took nearly 20 minutes to free the kitten since he was trying to keep her as dry as possible, considering the freezing temperatures outside. Once free, she was wrapped in a blanket and taken to the Dumb Friends League, where she was examined by a veterinarian and fed.

It is unknown how long kitten had been stuck to the tire.

The shelter said the kitten appears to be healthy with limited injuries to her paws and tail.

Its veterinary team will monitor her for a few days, then she will be sent to a foster home until she is 8-weeks-old and ready for adoption. The man who found the kitten is interested in adopting her once she is fully recovered.