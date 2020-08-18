Golden State Killer faces his victims in 1st day of hearings

FILE – In this June 29, 2020, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, center, charged with being the Golden State Killer, is helped up by his attorney, Diane Howard, as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman enters the courtroom in Sacramento, Calif. Survivors plan to confront DeAngelo this week during an extraordinary four days of court hearings before the 74-year-old is sentenced to life in prison. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, faces his victims in court Tuesday on the first of four days of hearings before he is sentenced to life in prison.

Joseph DeAngelo has admitted to 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986.

All told, he admitted to harming 87 victims in 53 separate crimes scenes spanning 11 California counties in a plea deal that spares him the death penalty.

Sixteen of his rape victims plan to confront him Tuesday.

A similar number will tell a Sacramento County judge on Wednesday and Thursday how DeAngelo’s crimes changed their lives before he is formally sentenced Friday.