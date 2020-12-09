GoFundMe created to save local restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The restaurant industry is especially feeling the pandemic’s economic impact, with 10,000 U.S. restaurants having closed temporarily or permanently since the start of September.

Restaurant advocates are calling on lawmakers to approve $120 billion in assistance specifically for restaurants.

Mangos Caribbean Cookhouse is proof of that struggle.

According to a GoFundMe account, the Huntsville restaurant, located just off Highway 72 near Providence, is temporarily closed.

The organizers are trying to raise $30,000 to help keep the restaurant’s doors open.

Mangos served more than 2,000 free meals to senior citizens at the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, they had raised over $4,000 toward their goal.