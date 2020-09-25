God’s Feral Felines in Arab T-shirt fundraiser begins

ARAB, Ala. — A Marshall County nonprofit organization helping reduce the number of feral cats on the streets needs your help continuing its services.

God’s Feral Felines in Arab is now selling T-shirts in hopes of raising some money for supplies.

There are about 85 kittens inside the shelter currently.

The nonprofit has sterilized more than 3,000 cats through its three programs.

“Marshall County does not have any shelters for actually just cats themselves, so there’s a lot of kittens that are running around and cats that are running around the area that have just been abandoned, that aren’t being fed,” said God’s Feral Felines board member Boyd Webster. “Some of them have been left different places. There’s a very big need here to actually have a place for them to be able to be rescued.”

There are nine styles of shirts in various colors for sale. They are $22 plus shipping.

If someone does not want or need a shirt, but would like to help, God’s Feral Felines is always accepting donations of cleaning supplies, non-clumping litter, and specifically Iams Proactive Kitten Food and Fancy Feast kitten food.

Click here for a link to the T-shirt fundraiser.