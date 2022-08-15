HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Girls Inc. of Huntsville is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. While it’s a major milestone, there is still plenty of work to do and the organization is moving full steam ahead.

Girls Inc. is a non-profit that provides programs to help create well-rounded young women.

“We offer a hands-on, holistic approach to serving girls out of school,” Regina Burden, Girls Inc. Programs Operations Manager told News 19. “This includes summer, fall break, and spring break, as well as after school. The programming that we offer stems on healthy living, academic enrichment and support and, as well as basic life skills so that the girls can grow up to be healthy, educated, well rounded citizens of this world.”

The after-school program they offer serves girls in the Huntsville City Schools system from grades K-8.

“What we’ve noticed is that a lot of girls are having challenges with reading comprehension. We know that there are not a lot of minority women in the STEM programs as careers and so we want to be able to focus and support them with this,” Burden said.

There have been many different celebrations to mark the organization’s 50th-year milestone. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle proclaimed 2022 the ‘Year of the Girl.’ In February, they hosted a ‘Galentine’ event and during the summer, there was a homecoming where many former students and staff celebrated.

On October 27, Girls Inc will host a major event, the Fuel Her Fire Sneaker Gala. “It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Burden stated. There will be a silent auction complete with a well-known speaker for the event.

“Hopefully everyone will come out and support girls in the community,” Regina said.

The gala will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Girls Inc. has a $500,000 fundraising goal for the event, which would be used to support current programming and expansion efforts over the next three years.