Girl Scouts launch campaign to sponsor cookies for COVID-19 responders

The Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama wants to provide a sweet treat for as many of the people dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak as possible.

The group announced Monday its Girl Scouts Cookie Care campaign, which will provide cookies for healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because local cookie sales were halted when the outbreak first began taking shape, many scout troops still have thousands of boxes of cookies to sell, the group said in a news release.

People can donate to the fund to sponsor the cookies that will be given out in the community, according to GSNCA. Donations can be made here. The cookies will be donated to local food pantries, nursing homes, healthcare workers, and first responders.

100 percent of proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local, and Girl Scout troops depend on proceeds to fund their activities throughout the year.

Of course, if you want cookies for yourself, you can go through the Girl Scouts website to find troops selling cookies near you.