Girl Scouts come up with new ways to sell cookies this season

We first told you about this year’s Girl Scout cookie season last month as local troops picked up thousands of boxes of cookies from their distribution center.

Now, the news is even better – those cookies can finally be yours!

If you haven’t already pre-ordered your cookies, you’ll have the opportunity now that the cookie booths are up and running.

You’ll see plenty of those set up around the Tennessee Valley Saturday at places like Kroger, Walmart, Lowe’s, and more, but there is also a new purchasing option this year to keep the girls and customers safe during the pandemic.

It’s called a pop-up booth. It’s much larger than the standard booths you’re used to seeing because it’s run out of a concession trailer.

Leaders say it’s a way to serve more customers out in those high visibility areas while also keeping both the scouts and the customers safe.

There will be contactless payment and the girls will pass the cookies to customers on a tray to keep everyone safe.

Troops selected via lottery will rotate running the pop-up booth each weekend, and Madison County’s first run is Saturday.

The pop-up will be set up outside of the old Design World at 8059 US-72 in Madison. It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

Next weekend, you can find it popping up at Stovehouse.

If you just don’t feel safe quite yet getting out, Girl Scouts have also partnered with GrubHub and you can make your purchases there as well.