Girl Scouts announces 28 new badges

the vest of a Girl Scout is filled with badges and awards at a demonstration of some of their activities in Seattle on June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama announces 28 new badges girls can earn, including ones for math in nature, entrepreneurship, and digital leadership.

The new badges will help build skills and confidence to navigate the changing society, with more STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) focus than ever before.

With large shifts in technology and culture, thanks largely in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts can earn badges that resonate not only new interests in young kids but also address parents’ top concerns as their kids handle an increasingly digital world.

New badges will include one like “Math in Nature” for grades K-5, “Cookie Business” for grades K-12, and “Digital Leadership” for grades K-12.

Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Interim Judith Batty said, “Through our new badge experiences, girls can conserve the natural world, run their own small business, create digital content that inspires others, and address online bullying. Girl Scouts has been a source of connection, support, and joy for girls throughout the pandemic, and is addressing current issues girls, parents, and caregivers care about.”

Girl Scout leaders hope these new badges will encourage girls to develop more ambitious mindsets toward technology, learn STEM skills while exploring nature, and build confidence and safe practices online.

To learn more about the new badges, visit here.