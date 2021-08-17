Girl Scouts announce a brand new cookie!

Girl Scouts of the USA announce their newest flavor, “Adventurefuls”. Photo courtesy Girl Scouts.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announce their new “Adventurefuls” cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The new flavor is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

“Adventurefuls” is meant to reflect a “taste adventure”, just like Girl Scouts do their own adventures through the program.

Girl Scouts in north-central Alabama and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®.

Of course, all cookies purchased help to fuel local Girl Scout groups throughout the year, whether it’s exploring, using STEM skills, making a difference in their community, or learning a new skill as they earn badges.

GSUSA also announced a new “Cookie Business” badge to encourage girls to have an entrepreneur mindset as they sell cookies in their neighborhoods and, increasingly more with the pandemic era, online via the Digital Cookie® platform.

The new “Adventurefuls” cookie will be available nationwide.

For more information on Girl Scout cookie season, where to buy, or to support the program, click here.