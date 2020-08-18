Girl Scout of Louisiana East announces new cookie, Toast-Yay!™

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Girl Scouts of Louisiana East kicked off the countdown to the 2021 cookie season by announcing a new cookie in southeast Louisiana, the Toast-Yay!™. The new cookie is inspired by French toast, while one side is dipped in white icing.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Girls Scouts donated cookies to frontline workers and then decided to put their cookie earnings back into their local communities. A spokesperson for the brand says, the hope is that Toast-Yay!™ gives consumers a new way to celebrate joy during this unprecedented time, alongside other favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®.

Girl Scouts also announced a new gift box option this season. The idea was born out of the desire to share joy and a sense of connection between friends and family who may otherwise have little interaction these days. The gift box ships direct and will be available for order through the Smart Cookie online platform.

