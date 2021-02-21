Girl Scout cookies arrive in Madison County

MADISON, Ala. – Thin Mints, Samoas, Tag-a-Longs; Girl Scout cookie season has officially begun.

The annual “Count and Go” warehouse took place Saturday in Madison. Troop leaders picked up boxes of crave-worthy cookies that will soon be delivered to hungry customers!

“The cookie program not only teaches the girls leadership and life skills, but it also helps to fund all their troop activities,” Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama CEO Karen Peterlin said.

Between 200 and 250 thousand boxes of Girl Scout cookies are getting picked up by about 90 different troops throughout the north Alabama area.

On March 4th, you’ll see the Girl Scouts at their booths at staple locations like Kroger, Walmart, and more, but before that, they’re doing something special because of COVID-19.

“Starting Monday, if you’re a Grubhub customer, you can order your cookies on Grubhub and get them delivered,” Peterlin said.

The pandemic has changed the way Girl Scouts pre-sell cookies. They’ve had to come up with new, socially-distanced ideas to spread the word.

“Our girls are so resilient, they’re so creative. They’re developing online stores, they’re making videos, they make poems, songs, and they get the message out,” Peterlin said.

Miracle Burwell has been in Girl Scouts for 10 years. She says the new change has been a fun challenge, and it hasn’t stopped her from setting a high bar for herself.

“My goal is 500 though! 500 boxes,” Burwell said.

She says she cannot wait to start the new season.

“People say Christmas is a time for happiness, but for Girl Scouts, it’s cookie season,” Burwell said.