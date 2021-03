SYLVANIA, Ala. — A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle, police said.

Sylvania Police Chief Eric Tidmore said the girl was in the road when she was hit near a mobile home park at County Roads 884 and 949 just after 7 a.m.

The girl was not seriously hurt but was taken to a hospital in Fort Payne as a precaution, Tidmore said.

Tidmore said they spoke with the driver of the vehicle and no criminal charges were filed.