Giles County man arrested on animal cruelty charges

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Giles County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after Giles County authorities found animals living in poor conditions.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies executed a search warrant at a property on Factory Creek Road Thursday. At the location, deputies discovered multiple animals being housed in “less than favorable conditions.”

The discovery led to the arrest of 70-year-old Kenneth Eddins. He has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and cruelty to animals, according to the sheriff’s department.

Giles County Animal Cruelty (Source: Giles County Sheriff’s Department)

The Giles County Animal Shelter, Nashville Humane Association and Lucky’s Cat House all helped the sheriff’s department with their search. The animals were taken for rehabilitation and to find potential new homes.

Anyone with information regarding the mistreatment of animals should contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department and ask for the Animal Control Officer. The sheriff’s department can be reached at 931-363-3505.