HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Gigi’s Cupcakes in Huntsville is closing its doors due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the cupcakery announced they will permanently close on December 30th, 2020. Gigi’s Cupcakes’ owners say the decision came after a lot of consideration and prayer.

They say they are grateful for the many years of business, kind words, and the city’s love of cupcakes.

The store will have normal hours through Wednesday, December 30th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.