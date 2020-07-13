Get Out to Vote drive-through rally held in Huntsville Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Get Out to Vote rally was held Sunday in Huntsville to encourage members of the community to go vote.

“We’re trying to make sure that people in our respective neighborhoods are getting out to vote in the runoff election which is Tuesday,” organizer Wilbert Brown said.

Many who attended the event at the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama showed support for JesHenry Malone, but organizers still had one message, to get out and vote.

“Make sure that you go out to vote. I would say that regardless of who you’re voting for, just make sure you’re voting,” Brown said.

Brown encouraged voters to not only show up to Tuesday’s election, but in August and November as well.