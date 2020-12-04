Get a sneak peek at Piper and Leaf’s newest location Saturday afternoon

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. – Piper and Leaf will be previewing the tea shop’s new location Saturday afternoon.

The Farm, located at 997 Heart of Dixie Highway in Laceys Spring, will have both the tea and gift shops open for Christmas shopping.

The rest of the event, including food from Rocket City Charcuterie, live music, and a smores/hot dog roast will be outside the Farm and socially distant.

Michael Osborn will perform at 4 p.m., with John and Karina Diven performing at 5 p.m.

P&L says to bring lawn chairs or a blanket; there’s room for the whole family.

In a previous interview with News 19, co-owner Connor Knapp said the shop plans to bring back an “old-timey vibe.”

“We’re kind of bringing some of that old-timey vibe from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s here to where it will be a fun time and you can just come together with community, family, and friends,” he said.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.