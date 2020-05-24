German soccer team fills stadium – with cardboard fans

A German soccer team found a creative way to make its stadium feel a little more like normal for their Saturday match.

With supporters forbidden because of the coronavirus, the club placed more than 12,000 cardboard cutouts of fans in seats ahead of its first home game since the team returned last week following a two-month hiatus.

The crowd included photos of real season ticket holders who paid about $20 to have their life-size picture at the venue, and other cutouts featured legendary players from the club’s past.