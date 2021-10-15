Geraldine ends Fyffe’s 51-game winning streak with 20-19 victory

(WHNT) — The Geraldine Bulldogs overpowered the reigning state champion Fyffe Red Devils out of a 52nd consecutive win Friday night.

Kyle Dukes got things started with a quarterback keeper for 6, leading to an early 7-0 for Fyffe; however, this game proved to be a defensive battle with big hits and big plays for the next four drives collectively ending in 4th down turnovers.

Geraldine tied up the game just before the half, and the Bulldogs just didn’t quit, earning a 20-19 victory.

The Bulldogs brought home the upset of the season, ending Fyffe’s 51-game winning streak, the longest in the nation entering the night.

Geraldine will travel to face Collinsville next week while the Red Devils head to Asbury to take on the Rams.