Georgia Police: Suspect dies after hit-and-run, shooting, car in lake

BUFORD, Ga. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) — Police in Georgia say a rifle-toting suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash and a subsequent carjacking allegedly fired at pursuing officers before the vehicle he was in plunged into a Georgia lake and sank.

Authorities say the man’s body was later recovered from Lake Lanier, in a region northeast of the greater Atlanta area.

Police said officers began searching for the man after a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon involving a stolen car and a carjacking.

Police said the man fired on officers and that officers returned fire as the car sank into the lake with the suspect inside.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.