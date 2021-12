CULLMAN, Ala. — A man from Georgia was killed on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle near Cullman.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man, identified as Jasper Thomas Woods, 50, of Waynesville, Ga., was killed while attempting to cross the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on I-65 around six miles south of Cullman.