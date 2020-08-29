Georgia man killed in Etowah County wreck

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Georgia was killed in an early morning wreck Saturday in Etowah County, Alabama State Troopers said.

Authorities said Mark Allan Kalmowitz, 59, of Powder Springs, Georgia was driving on Interstate 59 around 4 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a guardrail and overturned in the median. Kalmowitz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state troopers.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital to receive treatment. The crash remains under investigation.