Javan Mikal Davenport. Georgia man arrested in Albertville for identity theft after trying to buy a truck under false name

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police say a 25-year-old man was arrested after trying to buy a vehicle posing as someone else.

Authorities say Javan Davenport of Columbus, Georgia was arrested on December 2 and charged with first-degree theft of property and identity theft.

Police say Davenport went to Howard Bentley GMC on Hwy 431 South in Albertville presenting himself as another person with forged or stolen identification. He attempted to buy a 2020 GMC truck valued at $84,000.

Davenport continued with the purchase process and filling out loan applications, when the fraud team at the dealership say they discovered he was using the identity of another person.

Detectives with the Albertville Police Department were notified and responded to the dealership. When the purchase process was completed, Davenport was arrested.

According to police, Davenport was then taken to the Albertville Police Department for further investigation.

He was later taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was released on a $100,000 bond.