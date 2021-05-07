Georgia man arrested after leading Jackson County deputies on chase, forcing school lockdown

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Georgia man, flagged as armed and dangerous, is now in custody in Jackson County after he led police on a chase Thursday morning, which also forced a lockdown for several hours at Section High School.

Markus Brian Brezovsky faces several charges including escape, eluding, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

One News 19 viewer shared video and photos with us of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) helicopter searching for Brezovsky from the air and later being taken away in cuffs.

Deputies told News 19 he did not stop when they tried to pull him over and led them on a 15-minute chase through the town of Section.

They said he drove onto a gated pasture, drove into a ditch, went airborne and crashed into a tree.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen explained that Brezovsky got out of his truck and then ran and hid.

He said with assistance from other agencies, including the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, Section and Pisgah Police departments, they were able to find him shortly after.

“We try to make sure things are safe, but we can’t control these people when they’re driving 100 mph in traffic, this guy, based on the information we had, was a pretty bad guy. The alert said possibly armed and dangerous and we took that very seriously. If he got away he could hurt somebody,” Harnen told News 19.

Brezovsky was treated at the scene for minor injuries from the crash by EMS and then booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $1,500 bond.