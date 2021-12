Stock photo of football sitting on goal line

A high school quarterback in Georgia has died following complications from a medical procedure.

Robbie Roper was a quarterback at Roswell High School, just 25 miles north of Atlanta.

His high school coach told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper was hospitalized Sunday in Florida for complications following routine surgery.

The coach called Roper a model citizen on and off the field.

Hey everyone, here is the update on Robbie. pic.twitter.com/oZuzCT7czf — Robbie Roper 6'4 215lb Dual Threat QB / GPA 3.9 (@robbieroper2022) December 22, 2021