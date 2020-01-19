Georgia held a contest for better highway safety signs. The winners are hilarious

(CNN) — “Click it or ticket,” once upon a time, was a snappy way for traffic officials to encourage motorists to buckle up.

But in the age of snark, those words are so last century.

So the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will instead start telling drivers “Drive like your momma is watchin’,” and “If you miss your exit, it’s okay, we made more up ahead.”

Those slogans were among the winners of a contest last Fall challenging residents to make up their own lighthearted safety signs. The only rules were that the messages couldn’t exceed 63 characters, including spaces, and no profanity was allowed.

After receiving hundreds of submissions, GDOT announced the winners on Thursday — and they’re hilarious.

GDOT divided the submissions into five categories. Here are the winners:

General safety

First place: If you miss your exit it’s okay, we made more up ahead.

Second place: Better late than never.

Third place (tie): Drive like your momma is watchin’.

Third place (tie): You are allowed to use turn signals. We checked.

Third place (tie): Drive safely or we call your mother.

Distracted driving

First place (tie): You look great but the selfie can wait.

First place (tie): Looking at the road is a great way to stay on it.

Second place: No one wants to see traffic on Snapchat, Brenda.

Third place: Pop quiz, what is the speed limit on this road?

Impaired driving

First place: Driving half lit is not very bright.

Second place: Don’t spend the new year in jail. Party responsibly.

Third place (tie): Don’t be a turkey and drive basted.

Third place (tie): The party should be lit, not you. Bring in the new year safe.

Seat belt

First place (tie): This is a sign you should buckle up.

First place (tie): If you don’t wear a seat belt, please be an organ donor.

Second place: Wearing a seat belt makes you look thinner.

Third place (tie): Here is the tea sis, we can see you so buckle up.

Third place (tie): Seat belts are in, everybody is wearing them.

Work zone safety

First place: Look left, look right, keep workers in sight.

Second place: Work zone, slow down, workers have families that want them around.

Third place (tie): Work zones matter so do the people in them.

Third place (tie): Avoid destruction, mind the construction.

GDOT says winners may start seeing their messages displayed on highway boards as early as this weekend.