Governor confirms 2 COVID-19 cases in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The governor of Georgia along with state and health officials on the COVID-19 task force held a news conference at 9 p.m.

Gov. Kemp announced that two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state of Georgia. Kemp said that the cases were of a husband and wife who had recently returned from Italy.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the formation of a new coronavirus task force on Friday to assess Georgia’s virus readiness and procedures that are in place for “preventing, identifying, and if needed, addressing cases of COVID-19.”

Following a Friday morning call with Vice President Mike Pence about the Trump Administration’s efforts to aid interagency cooperation and proactive measure to lessen the impact of the virus.

“The Trump Administration understands that states and local governments are standing on the front lines of COVID-19, working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of Americans. The President wisely selected Vice President Pence – a former governor with expertise in emergency preparedness – to coordinate this national effort, and I deeply appreciate the Vice President’s offers of assistance should the need arise in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “In accordance with the Administration’s initiatives, Georgia’s coronavirus task force represents a coalition of subject-matter experts from the private and public sectors who will work together on preventative measures, strategic deployment of resources, and collaboration across all levels of government.”

The CDC currently shows that only 15 patients have been confirmed to have an infection from the coronavirus in the United States, with 12 of those cases being travel-related.

“Fortunately, the Peach State boasts some of the world’s most advanced healthcare experts and institutions, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Kathleen Toomey, MD, MPH, Commissioner for the GDPH.

The Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force will include:

Felipe den Brok – Director – City of Atlanta's Office of Emergency Preparedness

Homer Bryson – Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency

Major General Tom Carden – Adjutant General – Georgia National Guard

Chris Car – Attorney General – Office of the Attorney General

Sharon Cooper, RN, MSN – Chair – State House Health & Human Services Committee

Greg Dozier – Commissioner – Technical College System of Georgia

Cherie Drenzek – State Epidemiologist – Georgia Department of Public Health

Tim Fleming – Chief of Staff – Office of the Governor

John Haupert, FACHE – Chief Executive Officer – Grady Health System

John King – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner – Georgia Department of Insurance

Colleen Kraft, MD – Director – Emory University Clinical Virology Research Laboratory

Ryan Loke – Healthcare Advisor – Office of the Governor

John Selden – General Manager – Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Lorri Smith – Chief Operating Officer – Office of the Governor

Kathleen Toomey, MD MPH – Commissioner – Georgia Department of Public Health

Ben Watson, MD – Chair – State Senate Health & Human Services Committee

Richard Woods – State School Superintendent – Georgia Department of Education

State School Superintendent – Georgia Department of Education Steve Wrigley – Chancellor – University System of Georgia