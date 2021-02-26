Georgia expanding vaccine eligibility to teachers, others

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp says teachers and other vulnerable Georgians are up next for COVID-19 vaccinations after weeks of waiting.

The governor announced Thursday, eligibility would expand on Monday, March 8, to include the following groups:

Educators and staff of grades pre-K through 12 (public and private)

Adults with intellectual and development disabilities (and caregivers)

Parents of children with complex medical conditions

“This is an important step in ensuring all Georgia students have access to in-person instruction and ensuring the safety of students, staff, and families,” stated Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods. “It has been an incredibly challenging year for educators and families alike, but I believe we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) says the announcement is welcome news.

Officials say the school system has been working closely with the Coastal Health District and other area partners in the vaccination rollout so far.

“These processes have included the expertise of our school nursing staff who are trained and ready to participate in future vaccination events,” SCCPSS stated. “Once details have been finalized and District coordinated venues become available, information will be shared with our employees.”

Kemp said his team made the decision based on the progress of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and increased production of the two approved vaccines. He hopes this step will help schools expand in-person learning to five days a week.

The governor reminded Georgians: “We will continue to see more demand than we have supply. Appointments may continue to be hard to find and schedule.”

Still eligible are individuals 65 years and older and their caregivers, along with health care workers and first responders.

For information on scheduling a vaccine appointment, visit wsav.com/vaccine.

So far, nearly 1,900,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered across the state, with over 80,000 in Chatham County.