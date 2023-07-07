TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – In a breathtaking act of heroism, Deputy Carlla Querry of Troup County, Georgia risked her life to rescue a couple trapped in a burning vehicle.

The June 30 dash cam footage captured the dramatic rescue, showcasing Deputy Querry’s unwavering determination.

WRBL had the opportunity to speak with the heroine, who is a grandmother of nine affectionately known as “GiGi.”

Violent storms had battered Troup County, leaving a trail of destruction, causing multiple outages and vehicle crashes. Arriving swiftly at one scene, Deputy Querry encountered the aftermath of a truck colliding with a camper.

She soon discovered a couple was trapped inside the vehicle, the pair concealed by thick smoke and flames.

In the dash cam recording, Deputy Querry’s urgency is palpable as she exclaims, “They’re in the car? Who’s in the car? Two people. Oh, Jesus.” She pleads for divine intervention, saying, “God help me.”

Quarry then used her baton to shatter the truck’s windows creating an exit point. Reflecting on the incident, Deputy Querry spoke about her plea, “I don’t think the outcome would’ve been what it was without His help.”

Once the woman was safely outside the vehicle, Deputy Querry turned her attention to the trapped man. With unwavering determination, she urged him to climb toward her and fight for his life. When he told her he couldn’t, she firmly told him he could, “That day was not his time to give up,” she said.

Assisted by bystanders, Deputy Querry pulled the injured couple to safety. Although they sustained injuries, with the husband suffering severe burns, they are alive and expressed immense gratitude for Deputy Querry’s heroic actions.

“Oh my goodness they are some of the most precious people and they have a wonderful family,” said Deputy Querry of the couple.

Deputy Querry has become a hero within her community and her family, particularly her grandchildren, who affectionately refer to her as “GiGi.” Deputy Querry humbly acknowledged the role as one of many law enforcement officers all across the country who wear the badge with a desire to serve and protect their community.

“Just very grateful, very grateful and humbled that I get to be that person that made that difference. That’s an incredible feeling,” she said.

The remarkable bravery exhibited by Deputy Carlla Querry serves as a testament to the selfless dedication of law enforcement officers. Her story will undoubtedly be remembered by the people of Troup County and the couple she saved for years to come.