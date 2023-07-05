CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning and the suspect was taken into custody hours later about 70 miles away.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m., in the 1300 block of Highway 280 West in Cordele, Ga., according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office’s (CCSO) Facebook page.

Authorities said a CCSO Deputy, who has not yet been identified, came across a vehicle in the road. When the deputy ran the license plate, they realized the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The deputy got out of the patrol car and was shot and critically injured, according to the sheriff’s office. That deputy was taken to Crisp Regional Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries.

After shooting, the CCSO said the suspect got into the deputy’s patrol car and fled, leading authorities on a chase through multiple Georgia counties before the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was able to arrest the suspect hours later in I-475.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

In a Facebook post, the CCSO invited members of the community to pay their respects for the fallen deputy by lining the streets between the hospital and the funeral home.

Authorities from surrounding counties have stepped up to help answer service calls while the CCSO is grieving the loss of one of its own.