The Geminids Meteor Shower is one of the best of the year with up to 60 meteors per hour. The Geminids can be seen through Dec. 17 but the peak is the morning of Dec. 14. The meteors appear to come from the constellation Gemini. To view the meteors, you need to be away from city lights. You’ll want to give your eyes time to adjust to darkness. You’ll also want to give yourself some time outdoors because the meteors come in waves. You might see a few in a matter of minutes and then there may be a lull.

According to the American Meteor Society, most meteors are typically seen lower in the sky, just above the horizon. While the meteors do tend to appear from the constellation Gemini, they can be seen anywhere in the sky so just look up! The weather will be cold around the Tennessee Valley, with temperatures in the 40s and falling to the mid-30s early Thursday morning. There will be some passing clouds. Bundle up if you’re heading outside to view the Geminids!