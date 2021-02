HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Geeks and Nerds Next Step Foundation will host a water drive to help communities in Texas impacted by recent winter storms.

The water drive will be on Thursday, February 25 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

They are accepting wrapped cases of bottled water at their GaN office located at 11247 S. Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

They ask that donors wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.