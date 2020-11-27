Gaylord Opryland Offers Tons Of Outdoor Adventures

NASHVILLE, Ala. – The pandemic is making many indoor holiday traditions a little difficult. But Gaylord Opryland in Nashville doesn’t want anyone to feel like getting into the Christmas spirit is hard.

Opryland is doing everything they can to spread cheer even with an ongoing pandemic.

They are known for making sure families can do it all.

“I think we created an agenda that if you experience all of the events and activities we have going on this year it is going to take you 17 hours.”

Opryland has an ice skating rink, reindeer encounters, and ice bumper cars. And forget going to the mountains to experience the snow– they have a tubing hill right at the resort.

If you are looking to save some money– they also have many free activities..

“One of the theatres in one of our ballrooms is going to be screening movies that are completely free. We have an ice skating show with some world-class figure skaters that are going to be free and just walking around and seeing all of the decorations but so much Christmas is what we are saying because we really have so many Christmas activities,” says Regg.

And if you choose to stay at the resort– don’t just pack your sweaters– bring your swimsuits too.

Regg says, “People forget about sound waves our indoor outdoor water attraction. It’s 4 acres 2 acres is outdoors, the outdoors part is closed for the season because I don’t know many people who want to swim in 30 degree weather but the indoor is temperature controlled it’s 84 degrees all year round.”

You can make your Chistmas wishes come true – whether you want to jump into a pile of snow or do a polar bear plunge into a heated pool.