Gaylord Opryland adds immersive new exhibit that puts you in scenes from your favorite Christmas movies

NASHVILLE, Ala. – The excitement of visiting Gaylord Opryland is something people have experienced for more than 35 years.

News 19’s own Jerry Hayes has been attending for years and has memories of his own.

“I have grandkids now ranging in age to 1 and a half to 5 and a half and it’s still just seeing the wonder of the holiday season of a small child like that when they walk through,” says Hayes.

Just like any tradition — Opryland makes changes over time to help keep the magic alive.

“Every year we have to try to mix things up and keep things fresh and that is no different from this year. This year we have a brand new attraction called I love Christmas movies,” says Rob Regg, public relations liaison for Gaylord Opryland.

An entirely new way to be immersed in some of your favorite Christmas movies.

“We actually partnered with Warner Brothers to bring you this interactive walk through attraction that actually puts you in the middle of some of these epic scenes from some of your favorite holiday movies live ‘Elf,’ ‘Polar Express,’ and my personal favorite, ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,'” says Regg.

Making Opryland a place you and your family may want to visit for your own Christmas vacation.