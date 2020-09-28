Gatlinburg’s SkyLift Park now dog friendly

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – You can now take “Man’s Best Friend” to the SkyLift Park and SkyBridge in Gatlinburg.

SkyLift Park made the announcement on Facebook Monday.

Your dog can now visit the SkyLift Park for Free and enjoy one of the most unique experiences in the Smoky Mountains.

Dogs are welcome at the SkyLift, SkyBridge, SkyDeck, and SkyCenter.

They ask guests to visit the FAQs page, and read the Dog Policy before visiting the SkyLift Park with you pup.

Dog Policy FAQ:

Dog must be leashed at all times.

The owner must securely hold their dog while riding the SkyLift.

The owner is responsible for Leashing their dog. Riding with and holding their dog. Picking up their dog’s waste and cleaning up after their dog. Providing water for their dog. Controlling their dog.

The owner must always accompany their dog.

The owner must ensure that their dog does not bark excessively.

The owner must make sure that their dog does not lick or jump on other visiting guests.

Owner and their dog must respect the space of other visitors, humans, and dogs alike.

The owner is responsible for the behavior of their dog at all times while visiting the SkyLift Park.

More information about Gatlinburg’s SkyPark can be found here.