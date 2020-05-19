Gatlinburg SykLift Park to reopen May 22, highly recommends bringing face covers

City of Gatlinburg in the great smoky mountains national park, Tennessee, US

GATLINBURG, TN. – The SkyLift Park and SkyBridge in Gatlinburg is re-opening on Friday, May 22nd.



Originally the park was scheduled to open on May 29th but they moved the date based on the recent announcement from the state allowing larger attractions to open.

The park did however update their safety policies to reflect CDC guidelines.

Park officials highly recommend that all guests visiting the SkyLift Park wear a face covering. They also say masks will be provided for those without one.

Online purchases are not available.

