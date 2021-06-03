Gatlinburg named ‘Best Mountain Town’ by national publication

In this May 20, 2017 photo, cars travel through downtown Gatlinburg, Tenn. A deadly wildfire in November of 2016 put a dent in the tourism industry, but signs of growth are returning. (AP Photo/Kristin Hall)

Gatlinburg, Tenn. has been named 2021’s best mountain town to visit in the United States by U.S. News & World Report.

The popular tourist destination, located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, beat out several areas across the nation for the honor, including Breckenridge, Colo., Bar Harbor, Maine, and Jackson Hole, Wyo. Gatlinburg was also included in the publication’s list of “Best Places to Visit in Tennessee,” “Best Weekend Getaways in the South,” and “Best Places to Visit in June.”

“People gravitate to Gatlinburg year after year, generation after generation, and it truly feels like a homecoming,” said Mark Adams, President, and CEO of Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “From the Southern hospitality to the one-of-a-kind cabins, Gatlinburg is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the outdoors, to be with family and make lifelong memories. We are extremely grateful for our visitors and love to see familiar faces returning every year.”

Gatlinburg was highlighted by the publication for its access to outdoor activites and family-friendly environment. U.S. News & World Report’s ranking is based on a mix of expert analysis and user opinions.