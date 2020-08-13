All gates of Redstone Arsenal back open after traffic issues Thursday morning

by: WHNT News 19

UPDATE: All lanes of Redstone Arsenal Gate 7 are back open.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to a nixle alert, traffic at Redstone Arsenal Gate 7 Martin Road West is being diverted to Gate 9 at Rideout Road.

They say this traffic issue is temporary.

