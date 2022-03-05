(WHNT) — For the first time in 14 years, the national average price of gas broke $4 per gallon. The current national average even nears the all-time high of $4.103 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reported the record breaking price on Saturday, stating, “Prices have spiked across the country due to the Russian war on Ukraine as sanctions cripple Russia’s ability to export crude oil, spiking gas prices by nearly 41 cents in the last seven days alone.”

As of Friday, March 4, the weekly rise in gas prices was the second highest ever, only beaten by a 49 cent jump in September 2005. Thursday’s rise was the second highest daily rise in U.S. history with prices spiking 15.8 cents in a single day.

The highest national average gas price was set in July 2008 — but GasBuddy suspects this surge could shatter that record.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said Americans should prepare to pay more than ever for gas as Russia’s war in Ukraine evolves and as we head into a season when gas prices typically rise.

“Shopping and paying smart at the pump will be critical well into summer,” De Haan stated.

GasBuddy said it expects gas prices to continue rising throughout the summer, with prices as high as $4.25 by Memorial Day. For more information on potential ranges and predictions for gas prices nationwide, visit GasBuddy’s revised Fuel Price Outlook.