HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama is seeing much lower gas prices than it was one month ago. According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon in Huntsville is $3.81.

Back in March of this year, the state and the nation recorded record breaking prices. The new Alabama record for high gas prices was set on March 11, 2022 at $4.15.

Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick DeHaan, said, “is it possible that we go back up to some of those high prices? Yes it is, but at this point it is not likely.”

DeHaan said, while prices are coming down, the overall decline has stalled a little.

“Average gas prices continue to drift a little bit lower, they declined about half a penny in Huntsville over the last week,” he said.

DeHaan said the prices that we see at the pump in the States, is impacted by the global crude oil market. He stated, “we continue to be affected by the Russia/Ukraine situation, there could be developments or escalations there that also affect the price of oil.”

He said the volatility in the global oil market isn’t limited to issues in Eastern Europe.

“COVID in China today is the reason oil prices are down six dollars a barrel,” said DeHaan.

DeHaan said an increase in COVID-19 cases in China has led to new lockdowns in several major cities. The lockdowns, reducing demand for oil in that area.

“Those issues can affect global supply and demand and that is why basically anything economically, in either an oil producing county, or an oil consuming country can have ripple affects globally,” he concluded.