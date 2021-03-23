Gas price hike caused by demand increase

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — From coast to coast, there has been a noticeable spike in gas prices. In Huntsville, it’s 30 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 72 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The recent rise in prices falls back on an increase in demand, with more people going outside of their homes, on the road, and even traveling.

Drivers in Huntsville are calling the spike outrageous: “I don’t know any other way to put it,” said Chip Miller. “It’s been outrageous!”

Miller drives back and forth between Florence and Huntsville for work, forcing him to fill up two to three times a week.

“We have went up probably about… anywhere from 25-30 dollars a tank,” he said.

The state average for gas is around $2.68 a gallon, an increase of 31 cents in the past month, and 71 cents in the past year.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says with minimum travel last year, the cost of gas was extremely low.

“Our gas prices were just so low in 2020 because our demand was so low, that quite honestly, we had nowhere to go but up,” said Ingram.

With demand increasing now that COVID-19 restrictions are loosening, it’s causing a gas price spike. Ingram says on top of that, costs go up around this time of year already.

“Well, we typically see our gas prices increasing throughout the spring and kind of reaching a peak price point around Memorial Day,” he said. “So, we’ve got a lot of time between now and Memorial Day, so there is a chance we could see a little more of an increase between now and then, but I think the worst of it is over.”

If you’re looking for lower gas prices, Ingram’s biggest piece of advice is to price shop. He says many people choose gas stations based on convenience, location, busyness, and lighting when we should shift to choosing the cheapest prices.

“We need to be paying more attention to the prices on the signs and making a conscious effort to buy the cheapest priced gas we can find every single tank full… and the more people that participate in that, the more of an impact it will have,” he said. “If we get enough people participating, it will force prices down.”

There are many phone apps available that will help search for the cheapest gas prices in the area, including AAA’s free app.