HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Parts of Patton Road were closed off Monday morning in order for repairs to be made on a gas main, but that work is now complete, Huntsville Utilities (HU) says.

According to HU, Huntsville Fire and Rescue closed part of Patton Road from Drake Avenue to Bob Wallace Avenue due to a gas leak. HU Natural Gas Operations is on the scene making repairs.

A spokesperson with HU also said that, while some residents in the area were without service, they were not affected in any other way.

HU says the road is now re-opened for traffic and work has been completed.